Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,047 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.