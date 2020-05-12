PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $296,247.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $296,247.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,704.13 or 0.19397389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.03684114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

