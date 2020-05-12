Paxos Standard Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io and Sistemkoin. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.05 million and approximately $735.97 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 421.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Coinbit, C2CX, Bitfinex, Bitrue, CoinEx, OKEx, OKCoin, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Iquant, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, BCEX, BigONE, Hotbit, BW.com, Crex24, Bittrex, DigiFinex, ABCC, Gate.io, BitMax, Coinall, Bit-Z, CoinPlace, Binance, HitBTC, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, FCoin, Sistemkoin, TOKOK, MXC, SouthXchange, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

