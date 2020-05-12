Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

