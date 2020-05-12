PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 112,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,000. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.14.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PC Tel in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

