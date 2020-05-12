Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 8,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.