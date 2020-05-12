Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 593.74 ($7.81).

A number of brokerages have commented on PSON. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 625.20 ($8.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50). Also, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.97), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($263,465.72).

LON PSON opened at GBX 454.90 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 584.72. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

