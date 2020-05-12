Pegasystems (PEGA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

5/4/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

5/1/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/30/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $96.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Pegasystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

4/22/2020 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $103.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/14/2020 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

3/17/2020 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 199,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,779,853. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

