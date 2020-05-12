Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HADAX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Penta has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $16,548.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

