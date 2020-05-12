Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stake Lessened by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for about 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Penumbra worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,848 shares of company stock worth $7,693,820. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.84. 531,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,394. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

