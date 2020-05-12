People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,696 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of People’s United Financial worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after acquiring an additional 782,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,242,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,741. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

