PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 5,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,954. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

