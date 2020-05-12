Perlin (PERL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Perlin has a market cap of $4.46 million and $1.95 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perlin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

