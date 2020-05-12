Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.70. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.18%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

