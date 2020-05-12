Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,635.73 ($34.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,724 ($35.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,218 ($29.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,993.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,507.47. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

