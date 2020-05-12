Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $21,469,000.

PRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

