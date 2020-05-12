Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,602 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 4,698,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.