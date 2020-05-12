Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 541.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Photronics worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Photronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $814.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.