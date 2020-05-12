Pi Financial Reiterates “C$4.75” Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.75 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.85.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

