Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 523,382 Shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) by 1,162.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,382 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,434,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 257,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 2,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,024. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

