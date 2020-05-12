Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,537,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETFC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 3,333,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

