Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,805. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

