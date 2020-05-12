Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 168,140 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 168,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 4,409,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.