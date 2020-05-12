Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. 569,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

