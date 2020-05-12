Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $13.59 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 939.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,853 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $114,046,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. 2,264,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.