Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,191 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

