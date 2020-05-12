Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,128 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.69 and a beta of 0.79. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,036,138.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,357,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,476 shares of company stock worth $24,236,273. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

