Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 67.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 174,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 69,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,176. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

