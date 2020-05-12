Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 449,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 1,967,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,656. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

