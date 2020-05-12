Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 1,400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NSC stock traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $166.79. 1,385,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,333. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.