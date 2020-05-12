Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 192,470 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 240,587.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,470 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,007,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

