Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,190 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,429,000 after buying an additional 74,229 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of RNG traded up $8.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.03. 1,284,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,890. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $283.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -222.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,065,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

