Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 83,119 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 647.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,119 shares during the period. Allergan makes up about 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $193.02. 12,442,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.