Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 140,700 First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

