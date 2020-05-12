Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.19% of Haemonetics worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Haemonetics by 926.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Haemonetics by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

