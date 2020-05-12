Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 13,050 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of APD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 852,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,199. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

