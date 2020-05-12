Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 260,566 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260,566 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AMD stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 55,420,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.