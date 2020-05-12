Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 46,130 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Heico worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $12,271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

HEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 836,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,116. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

