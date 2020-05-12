Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $20.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,365,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.52 on Tuesday, reaching $312.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,272,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average is $244.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

