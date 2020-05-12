Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $953,150.45 and approximately $69,907.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005135 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,206,514,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

