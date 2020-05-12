Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,414,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.