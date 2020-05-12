Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ping Identity by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Ping Identity by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

