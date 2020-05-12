Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PINWF remained flat at $$5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

