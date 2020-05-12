Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

