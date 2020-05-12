Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.