Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $911,868.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

