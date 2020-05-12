Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 732,717 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Plains GP worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 599,056 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,217,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 3,702,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.