Planning Directions Inc. Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 6,323,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

