PlayChip (PLA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.03654037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002036 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011286 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

