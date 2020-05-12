PlayGame Price Tops $0.0002 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. PlayGame has a market cap of $197,410.73 and $148.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

